Weak earthquake detected in Ranau, Sabah

A view of Sabah’s mountainous region of Ranau. A weak earthquake occurred in Ranau district at 12.02am today.

KOTA KINABALU, April 23 ― A weak earthquake, the third one detected this month, measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale, occurred in Ranau district at 12.02am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said that the epicentre of the quake occurred 8 kilometres northeast of Ranau, at a depth of 10 km, may have caused tremors to be felt around the district.

The first weak earthquake in Ranau this month occurred at 11.10pm on April 18, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale and followed by the second one, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale at 1.05am the next day (April 19).

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) when contacted said they had not received any emergency report on the incident. ― Bernama