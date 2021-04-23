Shah Alam police: Subang-Glenmarie route to close after gas leak at LRT3 construction site, contra-flow route at Persiaran Kerjaya

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said that they received news about the leak at a main gas line supplying natural gas to Kuala Lumpur and its surrounding areas yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, April 23 — The route from Subang to Glenmarie will be closed for 25 days and a contra flow lane will be opened from the Temasya Kasih intersection to the Palm Grove building due to a gas leak at the Light Rail Transit (LRT) 3 construction site in Jalan Persiaran Kerjaya, Seksyen U1 here.

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said that they received news about the leak at a main gas line supplying natural gas to Kuala Lumpur and its surrounding areas yesterday.

“Due to the safety of road users and the nearby areas, the Fire and Rescue Department has suggested that the entire route from Subang to Glenmarie be closed.

“The closure will affect the main route from Subang to Glenmarie. If it was closed off entirely, it will cause a massive traffic jam on the Federal Highway heading to Shah Alam,” he said in a statement today.

To avoid such a situation, Baharudin said a contra-flow lane of about 350 metres would be opened from the Temasya Kasih intersection to the Palm Grove building, adding that it would take about 25 days to carry out repair works.

“Throughout the period, the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters’ traffic investigation and enforcement division will provide assistance to evaluate the congestion level and safety of road users,” he said, while advising motorists to obey traffic rules while using the contra-flow lane. — Bernama