‘Justice served’: Malaysian wife relieved Nigerian husband Simon Momoh will be freed after 39 days’ detention (VIDEO)

Simon Momoh’s wife, Low Kar Hui is pictured at the Shah Alam High Court April 23, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 23 — Malaysian Low Kar Hui has expressed relief over the High Court’s order today for the Immigration Department to release her Nigerian husband Simon Adavize Momoh from his detention that has stretched to 39 days.

For the past 39 days or 40 days if today is included, Simon has been kept apart from his wife and their two young Malaysian children.

Today, the High Court in Shah Alam however ruled that the Immigration Department had unlawfully detained Simon and that his detention is in breach of the Federal Constitution and the Immigration Act, also ordering that he be released as soon as practicable.

When met immediately after the court decision, Low was relieved and grateful that her husband would be freed.

“I’m in big relief right now, knowing that he will be released soon. And thank you Prof, thank you Vemal and other NGOs that have been morally supporting me in every way.

“I’m really grateful and thankful that justice is served for my husband,” she told reporters when met at the Shah Alam court complex here.

When asked how the past 40 days have been for her and their two daughters aged eight and five, Low said: “It’s very difficult. It’s a very difficult period for us, but we stay strong for my husband. And both the children have been staying strong for their father.”

Read here for the chronology of events that saw Simon being kept under detention for more than a month away from his young Selangor family since March 15, despite him having served his symbolic one-day jail term and paid a RM12,000 fine for a drink-driving offence.

