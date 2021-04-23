Covid-19: Kelantan records highest infectivity rate at 1.53

Based on infographics shared on its official Twitter, the Health Ministry said that the state recorded the highest daily number of new cases yesterday at 663 within a 24-hour period. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― Kelantan recorded the highest Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) or R-nought (R0) in the country yesterday (April 22), at 1.53, compared with the national rate of 1.16.

Kuala Lumpur had the second highest Rt at 1.29, followed by Melaka (1.23) and Kedah with 1.18.

The ministry said the Rt for the whole country rose slightly to 1.16 from 1.15 recorded previously.

Yesterday, Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman said Dr Izani Husin was reported as saying that the current spike in Covid-19 cases in the state has caused hospital facilities and Covid-19 low-risk quarantine centres in the state to be fully stretched.

All districts in Kelantan are now under the movement control order (MCO) until April 29.

MCO has been enforced in Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Machang, Tumpat and Tanah Merah districts from April 16 while MCO in Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang began yesterday. ― Bernama