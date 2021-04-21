Ismail Sabri: All districts in Kelantan under MCO until April 29

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the MCO in the three districts was implemented following a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang in Kelantan have been placed under the movement control order (MCO) for a week beginning tomorrow, which effectively puts all districts in the state under the order until April 29.

The MCO was previously implemented in the districts of Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Machang, Tumpat and Tanah Merah from April 16 to 29.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the MCO in the three districts was implemented following a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

“The MOH (Ministry of Health) reported that there was an 83.9 per cent increase in the number of cases within 14 days, namely from 18 cases to 112 cases, and these three districts have turned into red zones,” he said in a statement today.

He said the MCO was being implemented to ensure the movement of residents in the localities could be better controlled to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection to other areas.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the enhanced MCO (EMCO) will be implemented at three housing estates in Lahad Datu, Sabah, namely Taman Aman 3, Taman Aman Jaya and Taman Palm Height from tomorrow until May 5.

“To date, a total of 45 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the three localities, namely 24 cases in Taman Aman 3, Taman Aman Jaya (10 cases) and Taman Palm Height (11),” he said.

Ismail Sabri also informed that the EMCO in Kampung Menuang Baru in Limbang, Sarawak would end as scheduled on April 24, as the number of new cases had declined, while the EMCO at the Pulau Serai Integrated Community Centre in Pekan, Pahang, scheduled to end tomorrow, had been extended until April 29 following the increase in cases.

In a related development, he said 230 individuals were detained for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) yesterday — with 228 being issued with compounds, and two placed under remand — while eight illegal immigrants were arrested and four vehicles seized under Ops Benteng. — Bernama