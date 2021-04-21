GE15: N. Sembilan PKR chief Aminuddin only wants to contest one seat

The Negri Sembilan mentri besar also denied rumors that he would be contesting two seats, a parliamentary and a state seat in GE15, and instead said that he is leaving it to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to decide. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, April 21 — Negri Sembilan PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has voiced his intention to contest only one seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Negri Sembilan mentri besar also denied rumors that he would be contesting two seats, a parliamentary and a state (DUN) seat in GE15, and instead said that he is leaving it to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to decide.

“It’s just a rumour that I am contesting in Parliament and DUN seats. I am not ready to contest two seats. One seat is enough. If asked to choose, I will choose one. Give a chance to others,” he told reporters here today.

Talk had been rife that the Sikamat assemblyman would contest in a Parliament and a DUN seat in GE15. — Bernama