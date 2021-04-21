District council orders Bukit Nyamuk Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Nerang to close over SOP violations

People in Ipoh follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) at the Ramadan bazaar at Stadium Indera Mulia Car Park, April 15, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

ALOR SETAR, April 21 — The Bukit Nyamuk Ramadan Bazaar in Kuala Nerang has been ordered to close after an inspection by the Padang Terap District Council (MDPT) found that traders and visitors had failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

MDPT president Datuk Suhaimi Abd Rahman said the closure would begin tomorrow (Thursday) and all traders were required to comply with the order.

He, however, did not state the duration of the closure.

“This is a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of Covid-19 in the community,” he said in a statement here, tonight.

Suhaimi said among the SOP violations were failure to prepare customer registration tools and there was no control at the entrance and exit of the bazaar.

“There weren’t any registration records, either manual or through MySejahtera and both traders and visitors did not wear face masks, nor did they practice physical distancing,” he said.

He added that if the council’s orders were not adhered to, enforcement and legal action would be taken under Section 72(1)(f) of the Local Government Act 1976. — Bernama