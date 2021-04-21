Dang Wangi cops nab two over alleged ‘handling of payments’ in online Raya gambling ads probe

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the two men, aged 31 and 34, were arrested in Puchong and Cheras in an operation early today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The police have arrested two individuals suspected of “handling payments” for the actors involved in two videos promoting Raya-themed online gambling advertisements that went viral on social media recently.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the two men, aged 31 and 34, were arrested in Puchong and Cheras in an operation early today.

“Investigations are still ongoing to identify the production companies involved, as the two videos were produced by two different entities,” he told Bernama here.

Mohamad Zainal said yesterday, his team had detained three individuals, including two women who acted in the videos, and they were under remand until April 22.

He said investigations revealed that the three had each received RM200 to act in the videos.

The police have so far arrested 25 individuals, including producers, actors, and production crew involved in several videos promoting online gambling which had gone viral on social media since last week.

Mohamad Zainal said of the total, 12 individuals were still under remand, with the rest released on police bail. — Bernama