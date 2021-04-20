Report: Investigation paper on Neelofa and PU Riz’s wedding reception back with DPP as cops await further orders

The newlyweds came under the spotlight after photos of alleged SOP breaches at their wedding went viral. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The investigation paper on celebrity couple Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and Haris Ismail, better known as PU Riz, for allegedly violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO) was resubmitted to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) yesterday.

Harian Metro reported Dang Wangi district police chief Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah as saying that they are currently awaiting instructions from the DPP for further action.

“We resent the paper yesterday after making some additions per the orders of the relevant parties beforehand. Any developments related to the case will be made known to the public later,” he said when contacted today.

The police opened an investigation paper into the wedding of Neelofa and PU Riz under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, for failing to ensure their reception on March 27 adhered to the SOPs as well as physical distancing measures.

Pictures and videos of the reception went viral on social media as a result.