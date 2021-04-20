Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases remain above 2,000 mark, Sarawak has most infections

A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Health Ministry has today reported 2,341 new Covid-19 infections, with the majority of cases detected in Sarawak.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Twitter update said this brings the nation’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to 379,473.

“The state with the highest new Covid-19 infections is Sarawak at 600, followed by Selangor at 539 and Kelantan at 429,” he said.

Other states that recorded a fairly high number of new infections include Kuala Lumpur at 344 and Johor at 102.

The remaining states have maintained either double and single digits, with Putrajaya (three), Perlis (three) and Labuan (one) recording the lowest number of infections.

