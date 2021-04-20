Kota Tinggi school hostel supervisor remanded for allegedly making RM20m false claims in food supply contract

The 40-year-old suspect (centre) is led to the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court by Johor MACC officers April 20, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission

JOHOR BARU, April 20 — A 40-year-old woman hostel supervisor of a school in the Kota Tinggi district was remanded today for six days to assist in investigations into false claims made for a food supply contract worth RM20 million.

Magistrate Nur Izzaty Mohammad Zahari allowed the Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) remand application for the suspect at the Magistrate’s Court here.

Earlier in a statement, the Johor MACC said investigations revealed that the suspect had allegedly conspired with several contractor companies by making claims regarding the supply of cooked food for the hostel’s students in 2015, 2018 and 2020.

“The claim for the supply of cooked food involves a total of almost RM20 million, which is dubious.

“The suspect, who works as a supervisor of a boarding school in the Kota Tinggi district, was arrested at the Johor MACC office at 10pm last night to assist ongoing investigations,” read the statement issued today.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest and added that the suspect has been remanded.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 that, upon conviction, is punishable by a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.