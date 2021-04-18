MCA seals mouth on GE15 seat distribution

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong delivering his speech during the 67th MCA general assembly at Wisma MCA, March 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 18 — MCA is keeping mum on the question of seat distribution among component parties of Barisan Nasional (BN).

Its president, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said it is too early to raise the question.

“We have to work hard at all time. We do not want to be last minute candidate in areas when the general election (GE) is around the corner,” he said in a media conference after chairing a Johor MCA meeting at the state MCA office here today.

The Ayer Hitam MP said MCA needs to have a strong ground team to reach the people as there are many issues which needed attention including assisting people who lost their employment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At the moment, we should be showing our concern as the people are facing difficulties. We need to extend assistance with the existing network,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked on MCA’s cooperation with UMNO in the midst of the party’s turmoil, he said MCA, MIC and Umno are brothers and with Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), it is a family. — Bernama