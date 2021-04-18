Banda Hilir assemblyman Tey re-elected Melaka DAP chairman

MELAKA, April 18 — Banda Hilir state assemblyman Tey Kok Kiew was returned as the Melaka DAP chairman for 2021-2024 at the party’s state convention here today.

Gadek state assemblyman G. Saminathan was re-elected as the state deputy chairman while Kota Melaka Member of Parliament Khoo Poay Tiong retained the post of vice-chairman.

All the 15 office bearers elected at the convention, which was opened by party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, won unopposed.

The secretary’s post went to Damien Yeo Shen Li while the organising secretary is Wong Kim Yong.

The results were announced by the speaker of the convention, Leong Yu Man. — Bernama