Terengganu police: Unidentified burnt body found by roadside near Kuala Nerus

KUALA NERUS, April 17 — An unidentified burnt body was found by the roadside along Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kelantan in Kampung Padang Air near Tepoh, here, this morning.

Kuala Terengganu District Police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said they received a call regarding the discovery of a body at 8.15am today, and a police team was dispatched to the scene.

“A body, which was burnt, except for the right calf, was found in a prone position about three metres down a slope. The investigation was conducted by the police forensic team and the K9 Unit.

“So far, we do not know the identity and gender of the victim. No identification documents were found at the scene. Based on initial investigation, we believe the victim died elsewhere and was brought here before being burned,” he said when met by reporters at the scene today.

Abdul Rahim said the body was taken to the forensic unit of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for an autopsy, and further investigations would be carried out.

In the meantime, he urged the public whose family members are missing or have information on the incident to come to the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters to assist in the investigation.

The body was discovered by 23-year-old cleaner Mohd Hamdan Abd Manaf at about 7.15am today while carrying out his work near the area. — Bernama