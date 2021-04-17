Penang Domestic Trade Ministry seizes cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas worth over RM22,000

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 17 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Penang branch seized 138 cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), worth RM22,500 in a raid in an oil palm plantation area, in Bukit Minyak yesterday.

Its director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said acting on information and intelligence carried out, they raided the area at 2.30pm and found that there were several individuals at the scene but they fled as soon as they realised the presence of KPDNHEP enforcement officers.

“The inspection found that the syndicate installed zinc wall around the area where they carried out the gas transfer, to prevent the public from seeing the activity.

“The modus operandi carried out by the syndicate is to transfer gas from 14 kilogrammes (kg) cylinders into industrial-sized 50kg cylinders, before selling it and is believed to be able to make a profit of tens of thousands of ringgit every month,” he said when contacted today.

During the raid they seized 108 LPG 14kg cylinders and 30 LPG 50kg cylinders, all worth RM22,500.

He said further investigations were still underway, including tracing those involved in the activity and the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. ― Bernama