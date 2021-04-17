EMCO in several areas in Sarawak, Kelantan, Sabah from tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri at a press conference in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in several areas in Sarawak, Kelantan and Sabah starting tomorrow until May 1, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement on the Conditional and Recovery MCO today, he said the EMCO enforcement follows a risk assessment by various agencies in the MCO technical committee and the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH).

For Sarawak, the areas involved are Kampung Tengah in Betong district and Taman Mesra Bako, Kuching; Sekolah Menengah Sains Machang (Kelantan); Sekolah Menengah Agama, Kota Kinabalu; three localities in Lahad Datu and three housing areas in Tawau district in Sabah.

The three localities in Lahad Datu are Kampung Bikang, Kampung Kadumu and Taman Khazanah Indah, while in Tawau, the housing areas involved are Taman Hilltop, Taman Bukit Bintang and Taman Berkley.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO was enforced at the respective areas after the MOH confirmed the spread of the coronavirus in the localities, with a high infectivity rate. — Bernama