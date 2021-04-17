Dr Noor Hisham: 40 fully vaccinated health workers contracted Covid-19, don’t relax on SOPs

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that 40 health workers have contracted Covid-19 after completing their vaccination doses.

In a Facebook post, he said that 31 of those individuals were infected less than two weeks after receiving their second dose of the vaccine, adding that the remaining nine contracted it more than two weeks after.

He added that 142 more health workers contracted Covid-19 after receiving their first dose of the vaccine, while waiting for their second dose.

“More importantly, all had less severe symptoms. It is clear that we still can be infected after completion of vaccination but perhaps with less severity.

“Although the vaccine gives a glimmer of hope in the fight against Covid-19, make no mistake, we can’t relax on all the public health measures after vaccination,” he said.

Malaysia reported 2,551 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, the second successive day numbers have breached the 2,000 mark.