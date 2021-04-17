Cops arrest four men over fight in Cheras restaurant

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan, in a statement today, said those with information on the incident are urged to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Azrul Nizam Zainal Abidin at 016-9985730. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Police are seeking witnesses or those with information on a fight involving a group of men, during which a man was injured, in front of a restaurant in Damai Perdana, Batu 9 Cheras here, last Friday (April 9).

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan, in a statement today, said those with information on the incident are urged to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Azrul Nizam Zainal Abidin at 016-9985730.

He said police received a report on the fight at about 11.40pm last Friday (April 9), following which four men, aged between 19 and 28, were arrested and they were now in remand until tomorrow.

A 27-year-old man, who was injured in the incident, was sent to Kajang Hospital, where he was given out-patient treatment, he said.

A 30-second video of the fight, which has been made viral on the social media, showed several men fighting in front of a restaurant. — Bernama