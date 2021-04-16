Amirudin mum on contesting for Gombak in GE15, but pledges never to abandon PKR

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (centre) speaks during a press conference after launching the Smart Digital Infrastructure at Wisma Ihsan in Shah Alam April 16, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 16 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he will leave it to PKR to decide if he will contest for the Gombak federal constituency in the upcoming 15th general elections (GE15).

He said he would have to raise the matter with the leadership before a decision can be made.

“I have to discuss this with the party president, the leadership, and members. Whatever they decide I will obey,” Amirudin told reporters following the launch of the Selangor Smart Digital Infrastructure at Menara BSN.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman said that in the meantime he will continue to carry out his duties as mentri besar to ensure the state government and its apparatuses operate smoothly.

“This is a matter of strategy and tactics which require more deeper discussions.

“But what I can definitely say is, I will never jump (defect from) the party,” he said.

On Saturday (April 10), two NGOs that support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged Amirudin not to contest in GE15.

Gerakan Reformasi 98 and Otai Reformis addressed nine state PKR assemblymen to not contest, but only named Amirudin explicitly.

They argued that the assemblymen’s loyalty to the party is now in doubt, as they have ties with former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who is now a Supreme Council member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu.

On Monday, NGO Kuasa said that based on the data it has collated, it is likely that Amirudin will go up against Azmin, who is also the former Selangor mentri besar, for Gombak in GE15.