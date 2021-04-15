Suhakam reiterates everyone has freedom to worship, after Klang bodyguard assault case

The four individuals were arrested by the police yesterday in connection with an assault on two men by their employer, allegedly for fasting. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Everyone in Malaysia has a right to profess and practice their religion and this is protected by Article 11 of the Federal Constitution, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said today.

The commission today condemned the acts of violence against two employees who were allegedly beaten by their employer for implying they were fasting, saying such action does nothing to motivate workers to work harder.

“Suhakam wishes to highlight the importance of respecting everyone’s freedom to manifest his or her religion or belief in worship, observance, practice and teaching, and that no one deserves to be subjected to any form of assault, insult, or humiliation for doing so,” it said in a statement.

It said employers should instead respect and protect such freedoms, including workers’ rights to profess, practice and propagate their religious beliefs even at the workplace.

“Suhakam strongly urges employers of every sector or industry, to ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to prevent and eliminate all forms of religious intolerance, inequality and discrimination,” it said.

“Suhakam wishes to emphasise the need to foster a culture of respect, tolerance, equality and non-discrimination in society and stresses that all quarters have a role in creating an environment that respects and embraces racial and religious diversity.”

It also called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, saying the perpetrators ought to be prosecuted for the alleged assault, battery and any other breaches of the law.

Four individuals, including a personal bodyguard, are in remand for between five and seven days from today, in connection with an assault of two personal bodyguards by their employer for fasting.

The remand order against the suspects, aged between 38 and 46, was issued by Magistrate Solehah Noratikah Ismail.

The four individuals were arrested by the police yesterday in connection with an assault on two men by their employer, allegedly for fasting.

Upon investigating the employer’s premises, police discovered illegal gambling activities and a money lending syndicate run by the employer.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said in the 10 pm raid on the house of one of the suspects in Bukit Tinggi here, police seized a gun and 10 bullets as well as the cane used to beat the two bodyguards.