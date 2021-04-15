Police announce transfers of 23 senior officers

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfers of 23 senior officers, effective on May 17. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfers of 23 senior officers, effective on May 17.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) corporate communications secretariat’s Supt Skandaguru Anandan said among those involved in the transfer was Supt Rosman Kasman, the Commanding Officer of the Third Battalion, Northern Brigade, General Operations Force, Department of Internal Security and Public Order (JKDNKA), Bidor, Perak.

He said Rosman would be the new Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department’s (JKDNKA) Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) deputy commander, with the rank of acting ACP.

In addition, the Perak Policy and Resource Management Staff Officer of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) would be appointed as the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre Deputy Commandant (Training) with the rank of ACP.

Following this, ACP Ahsmon Bajah of International Relations, IGP Secretariat (Administration), Bukit Aman was appointed as Kuching district police chief in Sarawak to replace ACP Awang Din Awang Gani.

Awang Din was appointed as Johor’s JPJKK deputy chief (Strategic Planning).

In addition, Bukit Aman JKDNKA FRU deputy commander ACP Noor Hisam Nordin was appointed as Pahang’s JPJKK chief, with the rank of acting SAC.

“The transfers also involve Bukit Aman Special Branch, E4B Staff Officer, ACP Winston Tan Thye Wa, who is appointed as Penang Special Branch chief, with the rank of acting SAC.

“Winston Tan’s place will be taken over by Bukit Aman Special Branch, E4A1 chief Supt Zulkifli Arin as acting ACP,’’ he said.

Skandaguru said the transfers also involved Sarawak JPJKK, Land Operations Staff Officer Supt Any Seow Aun, who would be appointed as Sabah CID (Investigation/Law) deputy chief, with the rank of acting ACP.

In addition, Kuala Lumpur CID, Special Investigation (D9) Staff Officer Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Salleh would be appointed as Kuala Langat district police chief in Selangor. — Bernama