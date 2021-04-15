Home minister says directive to be issued on ‘Allah’ use, talks with faith leaders not related to Sarawakian Christian’s court case

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during a press conference at the Le Meridien Hotel in Putrajaya April 15, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — The Home Ministry will issue an administrative directive soon on the use of the word “Allah”, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

Hamzah said this after two sets of roundtable talks on the “Allah” issue, namely one with Muslims on Monday and one with non-Muslims today.

“All directives that will be issued by the ministry later is something that we wish to inform the citizens in this country according to existing Acts. Existing Acts empowers the minister to issue directives,” he told reporters here at the Le Meridien Hotel in Putrajaya after the dialogue with non-Muslims.

He confirmed the directive to be issued would be on the use of the word “Allah” and a “few other words”.

He clarified, however, that the two dialogue sessions were not in relation to a court case involving Sarawakian Bumiputera Christian, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill.

MORE TO COME