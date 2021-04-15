Grab delivery rider dies after hit by fallen tree in Cheras

According to police reports, the male rider aged 20 was hit on the head at 4pm today while riding along Jalan Damai Jasa in Alam Damai, Cheras. — Picture from Twitter/BernamaTV

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 15 — A Grab delivery rider died on the spot after being hit by a fallen tree, police said today.

According to police reports, the male rider aged 20 was hit on the head at 4pm today while riding along Jalan Damai Jasa in Alam Damai, Cheras.

“The accident happened when the rider was moving along Jalan Damai Jasa heading towards Leng Seng when suddenly a branch from a roadside tree fell on him and he died on the spot.

“It was raining heavily at the time of the incident. Fire and rescue personnel had to cut the branch to get to the victim while the motorcycle was badly damaged in the middle,” said Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahya.

The victim’s body was sent to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow morning.