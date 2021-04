Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said the total number of infections now stands at 367,977. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Health Ministry reported 2,148 new Covid-19 cases today.

The last time the country’s daily figures were above 2,000 was on March 5.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said the total number of infections now stands at 367,977.

Sarawak recorded the highest number of cases with 512, followed by Selangor with 459 cases.

MORE TO COME