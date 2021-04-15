Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Dept director warns of online fraud ring using fake banking website

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the syndicate would send a fake email to the user stating that the latter’s account had security problems, and the victim was then prompted to click on the link included in the email. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) has detected a form of online fraud involving several cases where a fake ‘Maybank2U’ website is used to obtain users’ information before the syndicate withdraws money from their accounts.

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the syndicate would send a fake email to the user stating that the latter’s account had security problems, and the victim was then prompted to click on the link included in the email.

“After the link is clicked, a website resembling that of ‘Maybank2U’ will be displayed, and the unsuspecting victim is then required to update his or her personal details, password and telephone number through the website.

"Shortly after the update is done, the victim will find that the money in his or her account has decreased," he said in a statement today.

He said the police had received four reports of such cases involving losses of RM22,300, and the suspects were yet to be identified.

Zainuddin also urged the public not to be deceived by such tactics and to contact the CCID Scam Responce Centre at 03-26101559 or 03-26101599 if they were unsure about any transactions or dubious activities online. — Bernama