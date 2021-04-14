Covid-19: SDMC never appoints agents to assist applications to enter Sarawak

Photo shows several passengers — all of whom are wearing face masks — heading out of the arrival hall at Kuching International Airport. — Borneo Post Online pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 14 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has never appointed any agent to assist in the application for admission into Sarawak through the enterSarawak application, it said in a statement today.

“Strict actions will be taken against those who claim to be working as one of the members of SDMC to help fill application forms as well as those who claim to make approval through the enterSarawak application,” it said.

In its latest update to guidelines on entering Sarawak released in early April, SDMC had informed that Sarawak Identity Card holders (K) who are in West Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan are allowed to enter by applying through enter Sarawak and filling in E-Health Declaration Form (e-HDF).

All non-Sarawakians and non-Malaysians who have been in the country for more than 15 days are also required to request approval to enter Sarawak via West Malaysia by filling in EnterSarawak and E-Health Declaration Form (E-HDF).

However, their applications may be rejected due to incomplete documentation or if they cannot provide a strong reason for travel.

Those entering for the purpose of essential services or official duty are also required to request approval for entry.

Details of documents to be submitted and other matters concerning entry to Sarawak can be found on SDMC official website at https://sarawakdisastermc.com/.— Borneo Post Online