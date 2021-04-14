Covid-19: 75 longhouses still under lockdown in Sarawak, says SDMC

A Covid-19 swab team in the thick of action carrying out sampling at a longhouse in Sibu recently. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, April 14 — Since January 2021, a total of 449 longhouses statewide have been placed under lockdown and so far 75 are still under lockdown said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

“The lockdowns have ended for total of 374 longhouses after no new positive Covid-19 cases were detected,” it said.

SDMC thanked the community leaders and the community for protecting the longhouses and villages by complying with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

It reminded the public that social events such as funerals, weddings and other activities must be reported to the nearest district office before organising them.

“The district offices have been instructed to seek help from security forces to ensure that the SOP are always adhered to.

“Failure to comply with the SOP may result in legal action,” it said.

On another note, SDMC pointed out that most of the new positive cases that were reported in the past few days are mostly concentrated in urban areas such as Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

“Therefore, SDMC would like to advise the public to continue to be vigilant and adhere to the SOP,” it said. — Borneo Post Online