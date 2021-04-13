Responsibility of DAP leadership to convince reps of party’s direction, says Loke

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke speaks during a talk with The National Professors Council at Country Heights, Kajang April 13, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, 13 April — DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke has said that it is the responsibility of party leadership to convince its representatives of the party's direction.

Commenting on Ronnie Liu’s “Chinese dilution” remarks yesterday, Loke stressed that it is then up to the representatives to accept the direction given.

He added that should a representative remain unconvinced, that person should be excluded from a leadership role as they can no longer represent the party.

“We, as the top leadership, must convince all our representatives of the path that we should take. It is up to them to accept it.

“If someone remains unconvinced of the party’s direction, what is the effect?

“The effect might be, I will be defeated, maybe I will not be included in the party leadership after the Congress. That’s the effect. So if I’m not included in the party leadership, I cannot speak on behalf of DAP, so I can’t continue pushing the party in that direction.

“So we will try to instill confidence in our representatives as to the best path for DAP,” the former transport minister said during a talk with The National Professors Council (MPN) earlier today.

Responding to a question from MPN moderator Muhammad Asri on Liu’s remarks, Loke said that the party’s direction must take the country’s diversity into account.

“The direction taken by DAP must take into context today’s Malaysia, and that is its diversity,” he added.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that infighting in DAP has grown worse ahead of its national congress and central executive committee election in June.

Among the more vocal leaders is Sungai Pelek assemblyman Liu, who reportedly said that the party should not belittle or degrade itself just to gain Malay support.

“DAP is a multi-racial party. The party need not dilute its Chineseness just because of the criticism from our political enemies.

“We have to safeguard the culture of the party, as well as the party’s constitutional spirit, pluralistic and democratic political struggle,” Liu was quoted as saying in a speech during the launch of DAP veteran Liew Ah Kim’s book in Klang yesterday.

“DAP is for all Malaysians. We need to cooperate with other Malay parties, but we shouldn’t degrade or portray ourselves as a non-Chinese party.

“You would not get Malay support by these approaches,” he was quoted as adding.