Deputy minister vows action against Muslims who violate Ramadan fast

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Religious Affairs Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary speaks to reporters in Putrajaya, December 30, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, 13 April — The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) will continue to monitor and carry out enforcement on Muslims who do not respect the Ramadan month, including eating in public places, although the three federal territories are currently under either the conditional movement control order (CMCO) or the recovery MCO (RMCO).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said enforcement, monitoring and operations would be conducted.

“We will also conduct operations based on complaints,” he told the media after launching the “Kembara Al-Amin” programme here today.

Ahmad Marzuk said action would also be taken against business premises or restaurants that sell food to Muslims during the day.

On the “Kembara Al-Amin” programme, he said it is digital programme broadcast through the Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council’s Tithe Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) from today until May 12.

It contains 13 segments comprising talks, videography, contests, prayers. — Bernama