Are Malaysians the only ones observing Ramadan? Muar MP asks after Health Ministry says no night vax during Muslim fasting month

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman criticised the Health Ministry for not carrying out Covid-19 vaccinations at night during the Muslim fasting month. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Former minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman is perplexed by the Health Ministry’s reasons not to carry out Covid-19 vaccinations at night during the Muslim fasting month that starts today.

The Muar MP questioned the government’s priorities, pointing out that it should be looking for ways to speed up its national immunisation programme to reach the target of 80 per cent of the population if it were serious about achieving herd immunity.

“But, why is the Health Ministry using the excuse of the Ramadan month to limit the vaccination implementation time? Does it take so long for the citizens to be vaccinated?

“Are these Malaysians only among those who observe the Ramadan month? If the turn to be vaccinated is delayed during the fasting month, when is the next turn?

“Further, is the Health Ministry’s decision to not vaccinate at night due to demands from those who observe the Ramadan month?” he asked in a Facebook post today.

Syed Saddiq also urged the Health Ministry to study how other countries have managed to carry out Covid-19 vaccinations at a faster pace, such as Bhutan.

“The Health Ministry should think of ways to speed up the vaccination programme, not delay because of the fasting month,” he said.

Yesterday, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali was reported by national news outlet Bernama as saying that the Health Ministry will not be carrying out Covid-19 vaccination at night during the Ramadan month.

He had said the Covid-19 vaccine shots will instead be administered as usual until evening for those who had registered to avoid any disruption during the fasting month.

“I believe that if the shots are administered at night, people will not come because they want to perform tarawih prayers, performed only during Ramadan each year,” he was quoted saying.