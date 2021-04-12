Tok Mat says Umno polls in August if GE15 not held then

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan arrives at the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Umno party elections will be held in August this year if the impending general election is not held then, says party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Utusan Malaysia reported Mohamad, or more commonly known as Tok Mat, saying if the elections were to proceed as planned, it will start from the branch level up to leadership posts with the entire process due to take place until the end of this year.

However, Mohamad stressed that there are no attempts to deliberately delay the elections as the party’s constitution allows up to an 18-month grace period from the original election date in June of this year.

“The management committee meeting has been conducted and the decision from this meeting will be brought to the coming Umno’s supreme council meeting.

“The allegations that party elections are being deliberately delayed are simply not true. Party elections are slated to be held in June of this year. According to the (party’s) constitution, we need to conduct the elections immediately.

“But in the constitution, there is a clause stating that it doesn’t necessarily need to be done immediately because there is an 18-month extended period and there are leeways for the party to analyse and review the current situation,’’ he said to the Malay daily.

Mohamad further explained that the party elections cannot be held immediately due to Covid-19 concerns and more so for elections at the branch level as all members have the right to be present and it is not possible to limit attendees at 50 per cent capacity.

“This is because there will be petitions on invalid election meetings and this will raise tensions. This is what we have to avoid.

However, Mohamad said party elections will be postponed if a general election is held this year.

Meanwhile, Berita Harian today also quoted Mohamad as stating that he will meet with PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man this week to discuss the statement issued by his party president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang that the party has halted seat negotiations with Umno.

Mohamad also stated that the meet will discuss the status of Muafakat Nasional (MN).

“It will also touch on Muafakat Nasional’s relationship that is currently ongoing.

“I have read Hadi’s statement in the media but in MN’s meeting that is chaired along with PAS deputy president recently decided that seat negotiations with both parties are still proceeding.

“In fact, 50 per cent of it (seat negotiations) have been agreed upon. We have five formulas, which the first have been agreed upon while a second decision is under joint review.

“I do not want any suggestions to put on hold the seat negotiations but I will ask an explanation from Tuan Ibrahim soon,’’ he said.