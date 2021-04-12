Putrajaya allows F&B outlets to stay open till 6am for sahur, buka puasa feasts with strict SOP

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to members of the media after officiating a groundbreaking ceremony in Jalan Bernama, Kuala Lumpur, April 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced an extension to the operating hours for all food and beverage outlets till 6am during the Muslim fasting of Ramadan, expected to start tomorrow.

He said the extension also applies to delivery services, subject to the conditions of their operating licences.

“This will enable the public, especially singles, to be able to partake in their sahur meal just before beginning their fast for the day,” he said in a news broadcast.

