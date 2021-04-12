PM announces RM4m allocation for Sikh community

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking at a function in conjunction with the Vaisakhi festival at Gurdwara Sahib Lorong Utara, Petaling Jaya, April 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, April 12 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced a RM4 million allocation for Sikhs in Malaysia this year, to help strengthen the community.

He said as a government subscribing to the principle of caring and inclusiveness, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration was committed to continue with efforts to strengthen all communities in Malaysia.

He said RM3 million would be channelled to 120 Gurdwaras while a RM1 million fund would be dedicated to establishing the first Sikh centre in the country.

“This is yet another effort which shows that in Malaysia people are free to practise their own religion, culture and language regardless of who they are,” he said in his speech at a high tea in conjunction with the Vaisakhi Day celebration here. — Bernama