Malaysia logs 1,317 new Covid-19 cases, four more deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a media conference on Covid-19 development in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Health Ministry today revealed there were 1,317 new cases of Covid-19 detected in the country, along with four more related deaths.

Of the new cases, 1,317 were local transmissions, comprising 1,107 Malaysians and 198 non-Malaysians. The remaining 12 cases were infected while abroad.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah further shared that 1,052 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 15,835.

