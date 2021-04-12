Home Minister denies involvement in senior police transfer exercise

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin delivering a speech at the Malaysia Prihatin programme at Tambun Bandar Baru Multipurpose Hall in Ipoh, April 9, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has denied any involvement in the transfer exercise of senior police officers.

He said that any transfer exercise of senior police officers was a decision of the Police Force Commission (SPP).

“I have never interfered in police affairs. I apologise if there are those who said that I have interfered.

“I am the chairman of SPP, if there is a decision that has been issued, it is the decision of SPP. Sometimes though there are people who accept a decision the other way around (meaning),” he said after attending the Roundtable Discussion with the Home Minister programme here today.

Hamzah said this when asked to comment on the issue of his alleged interference in the transfer exercise involving senior police officers. — Bernama