Transport minister says launch of Diesel Multiple Unit trains will boost east coast’s economic, social, tourism sectors

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong is seen at the launch of the Diesel Multiple Unit trains at the Pasir Mas Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) Station in Tumpat April 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TUMPAT, April 11 —The Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains that were launched today will bring reforms and boost the economic, social and tourism sectors in the east coast, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said for a start, five of the 13 DMUs would start operation for the east coast alignment involving the Tumpat-Gua Musang and Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis routes.

“The DMU trains, worth RM380 million, are much better than conventional trains in terms of comfort for passengers.

“The service provided is equivalent with the developed countries, proving that the government is not only focusing on the Klang Valley but also the East Coast,” he told at a press conference after launching the DMU trains at the Pasir Mas Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) Station, here today.

Also present was State Works, Infrastructure, Transport and Utilities Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor.

Earlier, Wee and his entourage had boarded the train at the Tumpat KTM station and disembarked at the station here.

The DMU trains were procured to replace the KTM Intercity conventional diesel train service, with each coach having 204 seats and equipped with modern facilities, such as LED screens, power sockets, prayer room, toilet, bistro and parcel storage space.

The train also has four seats and toilets for persons with disabilities (PwDs). — Bernama