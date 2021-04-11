Kelantan cancels Ramadan bazaars due to surge in Covid-19 cases

People buying food for iftar during Ramadan in Padang Jawa, Shah Alam May 7, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BHARU, April 11 — The Kelantan government has cancelled all Ramadan bazaars following the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, said State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin.

Dr Izani said with the exception of important meetings, all state government official functions would also be cancelled during the month of Ramadan.

"We found that the infectivity rate (in Kelantan) has risen to 1.12 and this is regarded as serious. We also foresee that the number will increase and three-digit cases will continue to be recorded in the following week," he said.

He said this to reporters after the State Security Council (JKKN) Sub-Committee meeting chaired by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at Kota Darulnaim Complex, here, today.

Dr Izani said following the cancellation of the official programmes, the Madinah Ramadan venue for tarawih prayers at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, might be used as a Covid-19 Low-Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centre (PKRC).

On March 29, Dr Izani reportedly said the Kelantan government has allowed Ramadan bazaars to operate throughout the state with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), while the Madinah Ramadan programme could also be held with an attendance of 500, instead of 1,300 worshippers.

“I apologise to everyone for cancelling the programmes because they were allowed when two-digit new Covid-19 cases were registered,” he said.

As of yesterday Kelantan recorded 171 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total cumulative positive cases to 7,021, with 21 clusters still active. — Bernama