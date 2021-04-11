Cook in Penang under murder probe after wife falls 18th floors from home window

Police received information on the discovery of the body of the 35-year-old woman who was allegedly pushed out of 18th floor living room yesterday by her husband at the Bukit Awana condominium in Air Itam. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, April 11 — A woman who was found dead on the roof of a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) electric switch panel room at Bukit Awana condominium, Air Itam here was allegedly pushed out of the living room window of her 18th floor home by her husband.

Timur Laut district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong said police received information on the discovery of the body of the 35-year-old woman yesterday at 12.06am before investigating the case and detaining the husband half an hour later at their home.

“The body of the victim, who worked as an insurance agent, was found by residents there covered with blood, and her husband, who is a cook at an eatery, admitted to shoving her during a fight when questioned by police.

“The couple were arguing at their home on the 18th floor because the suspect was allegedly jealous of the wife, whom he suspected was having an affair with another man,” he said when contacted today.

Soffian said following the arrest, police seized two mobile phones and a bottle containing crystals and a plastic packet suspected to contain drugs used by the suspect.

He said the man tested positive for drugs and was now being remanded for six days to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, Soffian said police received a report from a man that he found a male baby abandoned in front of the Penang Family Health Development Association office in Jelutong around 7.40 pm yesterday.

The 43-year-old man said he found the baby, who still had his umbilical cord attached, when he opened the door of the office from inside, with a note stating, “Please take care of this baby”.

“The man then brought the baby into the office and ensured it was clothed and fed,” he said, adding that the baby was then handed over to Penang General Hospital.

Anyone with information on this case or the parents of the baby are urged to contact the investigating officer at 019-473 5105 or any nearby police station to assist the investigation. — Bernama