Report: Ku Li calls Umno ministers in Perikatan government unprincipled

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Tengku Mohd Hamzah is pictured at Umno’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has labelled his party colleagues still serving in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as lacking principles, news portal The Malaysian Insight reported.

The former minister has been vocal in calling for Umno leaders to reject any form of cooperation with Bersatu, and supported calls for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to hold a general election immediately.

“Sorry to say this, but they lack principle and are aimless. They just want to hang on to their jobs (ministerial posts),” Razaleigh, who is Umno disciplinary board chairman, was quoted as saying.

“When people ask me what should the Umno members do, I say they should resign and get out of this government.”

The criticism marks the division that has engulfed the former ruling party whose leaders and supporters are split about its position with Bersatu, the party leading PN.

Umno formally severed ties with the party and coalition at its 75th annual general assembly last month.

At the congress, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had labeled those who serve in the PN government as parasites and challenged them to quit their posts.