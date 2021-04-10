Police to record statements of Ahmad Zahid, Anwar regarding audio clip

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said investigating officers were waiting for the right time to call them up to record their statements. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KLANG, April 10 — Police will record the statements of Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in connection with a recent audio clip which purportedly contains their conversation, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said investigating officers were waiting for the right time to call them up to record their statements.

“If they think they have been victimised or slandered, they should come forward to lodge reports; an investigation can be opened from this angle,” he told reporters after launching the Selangor police Taman Angkat Amanita programme at the Surau An-Nur field here today.

Abdul Hamid said members of the public were welcome to lodge police reports if they felt distressed by the audio clip, which has gone viral on social media.

He said an investigation paper had been opened and a copy of the audio recording had been sent to a forensic labouratory to determine its authenticity.

Abdul Hamid, however, could not say how long the labouratory analysis on the audio clip would take.

“The findings of the analysis will be sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, for it to classify any offence that may have been committed.

“In whatever case, we try to settle the matter fast so that investigation can be speeded up,” he added.

The audio clip contains a conversation between two individuals with voices resembling those of Ahmad Zahid and Anwar, discussing matters related to the Umno General Assembly last month. — Bernama