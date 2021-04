Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Today’s daily Covid-19 cases dipped to 1,510 from yesterday’s recent high of over 1,800, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced this evening.

Selangor recorded the highest number of infections with 415 cases, followed by Sarawak at 296 and Sabah at 131.

The cumulative cases now stand at 359,117.

