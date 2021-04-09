Khairy says Zahid’s position ‘increasingly untenable’ after audio clip allegedly with Anwar leaked

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to the media after the launch of CHAMPS®-NASOM Autism Awareness campaign in Subang April 9, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SUBANG JAYA, April 9 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said today Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s position as party president has become “increasingly untenable” after an audio clip purportedly of him conversing with rival Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was leaked.

The Rembau MP, who challenged Ahmad Zahid for the presidency right after the party’s defeat at the 14th general election, claimed the audio clip has caused disquiet among Umno grassroots, a majority of whom are already uncomfortable with rumours that Umno is keen on working with the Opposition.

“Many Umno members are uncomfortable,” he told reporters after speaking at an autism event here.

MORE TO COME