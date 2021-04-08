Report: Teratai rep Bryan Lai quits DAP over personal issue, turns Pakatan-friendly independent

Bryan Lai Wai Chong also resigned as Selangor DAP organising secretary last week, however, he decided to leave the party entirely as it has suffered criticism over his alleged affair. — Picture from Facebook/Bryan Lai

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Teratai assemblymen Bryan Lai Wai Chong today announced his resignation from the DAP but will continue to support the Pakatan Harapan coalition as an independent.

Malaysiakini reported Lai saying that he had decided to do so as to not implicate his party or its reputation over his personal affairs.

“I don’t want my beloved party’s name to be affected because of my personal problems.

“After careful consideration, I decided today to leave DAP to become a pro-DAP and pro-Pakatan Harapan independent assemblyperson to serve my constituency,” he said.

This decision had come about after Lai was accused of extra-marital affairs.

“Once again, I would like to apologise to DAP for the harm this has caused the party,” he said.

Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo last week had announced Banting assemblymen, Lau Weng San as the party’s state organising secretary following Lau’s resignation.

Despite Lau’s resignation, PH still maintains a supermajority in the state assembly, with 41 out of 56 total seats — 19 from PKR, 14 from DAP, six from Amanah and one independent.