Home Ministry launches new integrated immigration system to replace MyIMMs

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (centre) at the launch of the new National Immigration Systems at Hilton Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Home Ministry (KDN) today launched the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) project to replace the 20-year-old Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs).

Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the government had approved a specific allocation to develop NIISe so that the country’s immigration system remained relevant.

He said this included aspects of the service delivery system to the people and also aspects of national sovereignty and security.

“NIISe is expected to be fully operational by 2024 and I am confident that with the implementation of this new system, the immigration service will continue to be strengthened to ensure national sovereignty and security,” he said when launching the project here.

He said the existing immigration system, MyIMMs, needed to be replaced with a more sophisticated, integrated and holistic immigration system equipped with the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data Analytics (BDA).

Hamzah said IRIS Information Technology Systems Sdn Bhd would develop NIISe together with the ministry and other independent bodies in the next 54 months.

“NIISe will modernise the Immigration Department services through applications with advanced and latest features.

“It will also be equipped with security features such as multi-factor authentication, which requires a combination of password, ID and user biometrics before the department or ministry staff are allowed to access the system,” he said.

Any irregular and suspicious online activity would be able to be monitored thoroughly through the National Immigration Command Centre and preventive action could be taken more quickly and effectively than the existing system, he said.

He added that NIISe would have the ability to make preliminary screening before the arrival of visitors to the country and this facility was very important to ensure the country was protected from increasingly challenging and complex security threats.

Hamzah said the use of the Risk Assessment Engine which applied AI and BDA technology in an integrated manner with data from other security agencies was the latest feature in providing a proactive monitoring, risk detection and prevention mechanism. — Bernama