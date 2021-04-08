FT Ministry launches Smart City Blueprint

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa launches MySmart Wilayah 2030 in Putrajaya, April 8, 2021. With him is deputy minister Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar (left). — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — The Federal Territories Smart City Blueprint (MySmart Wilayah 2030) was launched today with the aim of drafting and steering the planning and development of smart cities through the application of digital technology in the Federal Territories.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the MySmart Wilayah 2030 outlined 25 policies, 76 actions, 118 indicators and 25 Key Performance Indicators (KPI) involving agencies under the Ministry of Federal Territories (KWP).

The policies outlined encompassed seven main components, namely, smart governance, smart economy, smart living, smart environment, smart people, smart mobility and smart infrastructure, he said.

“MySmart Wilayah 2030 focuses on boosting the quality of life through the use of technology and the implementation of smart initiatives to subsequently create a smart society through digitilisation, innovation and good moral values,” he told reporters after launching MySmart Wilayah 2030 here today.

MySmart Wilayah 2030 too, would be used as a guide to all quarters to cooperate with all departments and agencies under KWP in implementing the smart city initiative via the application of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and 5G technology, he said.

“It assists the ministry in coordinating smart urban planning and development in the Federal Territories which can meet the national and global agenda,” he said.

Annuar said the challenges faced in every Federal Territory was different, with Kuala Lumpur, for example, expected to face a population growth hike of from 1,910,600 people in 2020 to 2,254,000 in 2040.

“Putrajaya, as a national administration centre, is facing a different problem, one of which is internet speed other than requiring a centralised and integrated data base and Big Data Solution,’’ he said.

One of the main challenges in Labuan was the low level of accessibility and unsatisfactory level of transportation, he said.

Annuar said MySmart Wilayah 2030 was indeed formulated to enable the welfare and well-being of the residents of the Federal Territories from the aspect of security, education, health, clean environment and to continue to be looked after.

“This will enable the economy of the people to be raised through the implementation of digital economy such as facilitating businesses and online buying and selling,” he said, adding that it would open up more job opportunities in various fields such as technology, innovation and digital.

In terms of education, he said MySmart Wilayah 2030 could help to boost the capacity of smart and interactive learning platforms such as digital classroom and digital library.

Meanwhile, from the aspect of security, the people would be able to enjoy a safe city life with the increase in instruments such as CCTV, panic button, Command Centre and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), he said.

Annuar said the blueprint would also provide planning towards the creation of a cheap, accessible and efficient public transportation through the use of ICT, technology and digitalisation.

“The implementation of this MYSmart Wilayah too can boost the level of coverage and speed of internet access and free WiFi facilities for the people,” he said. — Bernama