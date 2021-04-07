Sarawak coast guards get six high-speed boats to protect marine resources against foreign poachers

Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said establishing the coast guard unit is also aimed at creating a conducive environment that will attract foreign investors to further develop Sarawak. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, April 7 — The Sarawak government today launched its coast guard unit tasked to protect local fishermen and the state’s 700km coastline from foreign encroachment.

Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said establishing the coast guard unit is also aimed at creating a conducive environment that will attract foreign investors to further develop Sarawak.

“This year, the coast guard has acquired six high-speed interceptor boats to protect the fishermen and the marine resources,” he said during the launch here.

He said that encroachment into Sarawak waters by foreign fishermen, especially from Vietnam, is a serious matter as they threaten the state’s precious natural marine resources.

He said acquisition of other assets is being managed by the state Public Works Department through open tenders.

He said its assets are also suitable to assist in the search and rescue operations.

He said the establishment of the coast guard unit is to complement the other state and federal agencies.

“The coast guard will enforce the state laws such as Fisheries Ordinance 2003, Forest Ordinance 2015, Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998, National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance 1998, and the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958,” the chief minister said.

He added the national parks include those marine parks which have been gazetted such as the Similajau National Parks, Tanjung Datu National Park, Talang- Satang National Parks, Miri-Sebuti Coral Reef National Park, Santubong National Park, Limbang Mangrove National Park, Bruit National Park, Luconia National Park, totalling 1,243,726 hectares.

He said the state government has set up six jetties for the coast guards at Kuching, Tanjung Manis, Bintulu, Miri and Lawas under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Earlier, Sarawak Enforcement and Security Unit director Datuk Dr Chai Khin Chung said the coastguard now has six interceptor boats while nine patrol boats will be delivered by the manufacturers in 2022 and 2023.

“With the availability of these assets, Sarawak Coastguard is capable of shouldering its responsibilities and objectives.