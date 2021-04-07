Perlis allows ‘tarawih’ prayers to be held in two sessions

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail says the first session of the ‘tarawih’ prayer can be held from 9pm to 10.30pm, while the second, from 10.30pm to midnight. — Reuters pic

KANGAR, April 7 ― The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIP) has allowed the tarawih prayer for Ramadan this year to be held in two sessions.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also MAIPs president, said this was to avoid congestion of congregants at mosques and surau and also to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The first session of the tarawih prayer can be held from 9pm to 10.30pm, while the second, from 10.30pm to midnight, he said in a statement here today.

However, he said the mosques and surau were not allowed to invite any imam from outside the state to lead the tarawih prayer without prior approval from the Perlis Islamic Religious Department.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said the mosques and surau can also organise other Ramadan-related religious activities such as Quran recitation or tadarus and iftar as long as it complies with the SOP.

The ruler said all activities must end by 12.30am to allow the sanitisation process to be carried out. ― Bernama