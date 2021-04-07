Culture and arts industry suffers loss of RM85m due to Covid-19 pandemic, says tourism minister

Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said RM2.21 million had been allocated to 217 such NGOs last year to revive the sector. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — Those involved in the culture and arts industry have suffered losses amounting to about RM85 million within a period of one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Tourism, Culture and Arts Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

In light of this, she sees the need to restore the culture non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to enable the culture, arts and heritage sector to be active again even during the current challenging situation.

In a statement today, Nancy said RM2.21 million had been allocated to 217 such NGOs last year to revive the sector.

From the total allocation approved by the ministry’s Culture Evaluation Committee, RM1.63 million went to fulfilling 30 applications for aid for the NGOs to carry out their activities while RM582,500 was channelled to 187 associations impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To enable the culture NGOs to be active again during this challenging time, Nancy said the engagement session was being held in stages to give these NGOs and Motac, the opportunity to share ideas and exchange views.

During an engagement session held, among the NGOs represented were Persatuan Seni Bangsawan Bintang Timur, Persatuan Seni dan Teater Selangor, Persatuan Pemuzik Malaysia and Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia.

On the suggestion made for the physical presence of more attendees being at least 50 per cent capacity, Nancy said this would depend on the Covid-19 situation and relaxation of the standard operating procedure for the performing arts.

“From time to time, Motac provides the SOP to enable reopening of the culture sector, but the decision would depend on the National Security Council and Ministry of Health,” she added.

On the suggestion by a music industry representative for financial injection by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and Motac to reactivate music performance at hotels, she said the matter would be studied before proposing it to KKMM. — Bernama