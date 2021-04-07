Air Selangor: Water supply in KL, Gombak yet to be fully restored

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said as of 6am today, they are still in the process of stabilising the water supply distribution system. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 ― Water supply in Kuala Lumpur and Gombak, which was disrupted due to valve replacement works on the raw water pipeline from the Klang Gates Dam yesterday, has not been fully restored.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said as of 6am today, they are still in the process of stabilising the water supply distribution system.

“The duration of the disruption and the water supply recovery of the affected areas differ according to the water supply quantity, the distance of consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system,” she said in a statement today.

It was reported that the valve replacement works would cause a temporary shutdown of the Bukit Nanas and Wangsa Maju Water Treatment Plants (LRAs) which would result in a scheduled water supply disruption for 68 hours.

The status of water supply recovery will be updated from time to time through Air Selangor official communication channels, including via its website, Air Selangor app, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or contact its call centre at 15300. ― Bernama