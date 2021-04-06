Two schools in Melaka ordered shut due to Covid-19 cases, says state Health chairman

State Health and Anti-Dadah Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said four teachers and staff of SK Jeram had tested positive for Covid-19 while three teachers and three pupils of SK Pengkalan Balak had also been infected. — Picture by Choo Choy May

MELAKA, April 6 — Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram and SK Pengkalan Balak in Melaka have been ordered to close for three days after a total of 10 Covid-19 cases were detected among staff and pupils in the two primary schools.

State Health and Anti-Dadah Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said four teachers and staff of SK Jeram had tested positive for Covid-19 while three teachers and three pupils of SK Pengkalan Balak had also been infected.

“SK Jeram has been closed from yesterday until tomorrow while SK Pengkalan Balak will be shut from tomorrow until Friday,” he said in a statement today.

Rahmad said two Covid-19 cases involving staff were also detected at Kolej Universiti Islam Melaka (KUIM) but it remains open.

The infections in both schools and the college involved the Jalan Kenanga cluster.

He said 298 close, social and work contacts had been traced for the Jalan Kenanga cluster, with 207 individuals screened and 25 found positive. — Bernama